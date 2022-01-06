The Book of Boba Fett: Every Episode 2 Easter Egg

This week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett is titled “The Tribes of Tattooine.” Last week’s was called “Stranger in a Strange Land.” Combined, they suggest a Biblical interpretation to the show so far. The phrase “stranger in a strange land” dates back to the Old Testament, where it was used to describe Moses — who later united the 12 tribes of Israel and led them out of bondage. So is Boba Fett going to united the various warring factions of Tattooine over the course of the series?

That’s one of the many interesting Easter eggs, references, and little details you might have missed in Chapter 2 of The Book of Boba Fett. In our latest Star Wars video, we list dozens more, including the origins of all the characters and aliens in this installment, the references to Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One, and where that very cool Wookie bounty hunter has been seen in Star Wars before. Check them all out below:

