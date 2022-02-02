The following post and video contains SPOILERS for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 6.

The Book of Boba Fett continues to evolve into what we might as well call Star Wars: The TV Show. Boba Fett is barely onscreen and instead we get the Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano, Luke Skywalker, Grogu, Cobb Vanth, and ... are we forgetting anyone? Oh, and Cad Bane. They’re all doing their own stuff while Boba Fett is sitting in his palace doing who knows what.

All of the other characters have a lot going on and a lot of backstory. In our latest Book of Boba Fett video, we break down all of the Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little references to Star Wars history you might have missed on “Chapter 6 - From the Desert Comes a Stranger.” They include the history of Luke’s Jedi Academy, the destruction of the Jedi Temple that Grogu remembers, the connection between Grogu and Revenge of the Sith, and the reference to The Phantom Menace in the scenes between Luke and Grogu. Watch them all below:

