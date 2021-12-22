One week from today, Star Wars returns to Disney+ — but not in a new season of The Mandalorian. Instead, this holiday season’s trip to a galaxy far, far away is The Book of Boba Fett, which spins out of the events of last season on The Mandalorian and follows Boba (played by Temuera Morrison) as he assumes control over Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire.

Until his return in The Mandalorian, Boba Fett was presumed dead following the events of Return of the Jedi. (Getting eaten by a giant alien will tend to do that.) So what is he doing back — and what does he want to do now that he has his armor again? This new featurette, dubbed “Return of a Legend,” features Morrison and series producers Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and Robert Rodriguez talking about why they brought Boba Fett back and giving a few teases of what the new show will feature.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29. New episodes will premiere each subsequent Wednesday; the first season contains seven episodes.

