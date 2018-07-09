Production has officially wrapped on Marvel’s first solo female superhero movie.

Brie Larson shared a photo on Twitter over the weekend announcing that filming is complete on Captain Marvel. She shared a shot of a clapperboard covered in autographs and a calendar of shooting days, revealing that filming completed on July 6. If you look real closely, one autographed message to Larson reads, “You’re a real-life superhero!” OK, that is cute. There’s also fun little doodles of Larson’s Carol Danvers inside a spaceship as she flees an alien UFO and other cute space drawings.

That little photo of Larson in the spaceship is also the same leaked set photo was saw a while back. It shows off a new take on the Captain Marvel costume, blending the older green and silver attire with some elements of the newer costume. Just last week, Samuel L. Jackson teased a look at one of Danver’s coolest superhero accessories: a mohawk helmet.

What we do know is that Captain Marvel is set in 1990s and follows Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who gets cosmic powers after she’s exposed to alien DNA. Jackson’s Nick Fury will be back – and according to Kevin Feige in an interview with /Film, he’ll be digitally de-aged by 25 years for the entire movie. The rest of the cast includes Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, She’s Gotta Have It‘s DeWanda Wise, Lee Pace, Robert Kazinsky, Jude Law, and Annette Bening. The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, arrives March 8, 2019.

Gallery – Every Marvel Movie Ranked: