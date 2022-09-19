Brie Larson Reveals First Details of ‘Fast X’ Character

Fans of the Fast And Furious franchise will be happy to know that we’ve finally learned a little bit more about Brie Larson’s character in the upcoming ninth sequel. While we still don’t know a ton about her from a plot perspective, we do know her name. Larson made a post on Twitter, showing a couple of set photos. One of the photos shows the bottom of her boots, and one of them says, Tess. She also captioned the post, saying “name reveal.”

Vin Diesel made a post of his own back in April, saying: “Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10.” He also explained that the character would “add something you might not have expected but yearned for.” Tess also isn’t an official member of Dominic Toretto's family, but time will tell what role she’ll fill specifically.

Aside from Brie Larson, the new film also boasts some other big stars. Jason Momoa will show up as the main antagonist in the film. This makes Fast X Jason Momoa’s first big appearance as a villain. He spoke to a representative from Variety to share his experience playing the character. He said: “Time of my life. I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while, He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock… He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

Fast X — the first of two movies that will supposedly conclude the franchise forever — is scheduled to open in theaters on May 19, 2023.

