Burger King Announces ‘Addams Family’ Whopper With Purple Bun

They’re creepy and they’re kooky — and also they’re a purple hamburger?

Prepare yourselves, fans of weird fast food loosely inspired by major motion pictures: Burger King just announced a special batch of menu items inspired by The Addams Family. Who cares if the last one of those movies came out three years ago? Who cares if Wednesday hasn’t had a new episode in almost 24 months? It’s Halloween season and people want spooky stuff. And what is more spooky than a purple hamburger bun?

That’s right; Burger King will offer a “Wednesday’s Whopper” featuring a purple bun. It’s one of four special Addams Family items they will be offering this Halloween season, including...

Wednesday’s Whopper: Enjoy the iconic flame-grilled Whopper topped with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and onions all toasted on a purple bun that gets its hue from purple potato topped with black sesame seeds.

Thing's Rings: Hold tight to Thing's Rings, signature BK crispy onion rings served in themed packaging of The Addams Family's beloved, but mysterious one-handed helper – Thing!

Gomez's Churro Fries: Keep the flames of love alive with Gomez's Churro Fries – deliciously crispy, fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar and paired with chocolate dipping sauce.

Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake: You don't have to be a psychic to know you'll love this delicious shake that features creamy soft serve mixed with chocolate cake batter fudge and topped with black and purple cookie pieces.

As you can see there will be a specially themed Addams Family Burger King crown as well. (There’s going to be Addams Family King Jr. Meals as well.)

This isn’t Burger King’s first foray into weird Whopper buns connected to movies; in 2023, they offered an Across the Spider-Verse Whopper with a red bun. (Sadly, it did not give anyone who ate it the proportionate strength of a spider.) Nor is this the first themed menu inspired by The Addams Family. In the fall of 2019 — also timed to Halloween season — IHOP had their own limited-time Addams Family foods and drinks. Their offerings included the Gomez Green Chile Omelette and Wednesday Web-Cakes, topped with bright purple whipped cream. Apparently when people think of The Addams Family, they think of the color purple. (Also, they then want to eat something colored purple?)

Burger King’s Addams Family menu will be available starting on October 10. What do you think? Would you eat a creepy/kooky purple hamburger?

