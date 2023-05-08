Burger King Unveils ‘Spider-Verse’ Burger With Red Bun

With great power comes great responsibility. And with great responsibility comes ... uh, hamburgers on red buns?

Look, I’m not going to pretend I understand it. I’m just going to lay the facts out here: In honor of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Burger King will be offering a special limited-time menu item they are calling the “Spider-Verse Whopper.” That’s it in the image above.

According to a press release, the Spider-Verse Whopper “features a red bun topped with black sesame seeds, drawing inspiration from the amazing web-slinger himself, along with melted Swiss cheese and all the traditional Whopper toppings – including juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions.” You can also customize the Spider-Verse Whopper with bacon. (Just don’t tell Spider-Ham.)

Burger King will enhance its movie food offerings with a a “Spider-Verse Sundae” that “features soft serve ice cream topped with black and red chocolate popping candies.” Just think, somewhere out there in the Spider-Verse is a Spider-Man made out of ice cream, and in that universe, this is basically an act of cannibalism.

Apparently starting today select Burger Kings, including ones in New York City (Astoria, Queens), France, United Arab Emirates, and Brazil are being decked out in Spider-Verse theming “where Guests can immerse themselves in the Spider-Verse.” Whatever that means.

The Across the Spider-Verse Burger King menu items will be available at participating restaurants nationwide from May 15 through June 21. (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse itself opens in theaters on June 2, so you could theoretically sneak a Whopper with a red bun into the theater with you when you see it. And by you I mean me.)

If you know anything about me, you know I am morbidly fascinated with movie tie-in food. And so I swear unto you — as Peter Parker swore on the memory of his late Uncle Ben — that I shall eat this weird red-bunned Whopper. I don’t think I have been this excited to consume something since Venom got his own Brisk Iced Tea.

