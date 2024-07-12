Captain America is back — but not Steve Rogers. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson takes up the mantle of America’s Sentinel of Liberty in Captain America: Brave New World, the character’s first starring film after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In that show, the government tried to militarize Captain America by giving his shield to John Walker. But that turned into a disaster, which is how Sam became Cap in the first place.

In our latest Marvel video, we’ll give you all the backstory you need to know about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and on General (now President) “Thunderbolt” Ross from Hulk, The Incredible Hulk, and Captain America: Civil War before you watch Brave New World. We’ll also break down the details you might have miss in President Ross’ White House, and what the brief glimpse of Red Hulk tells us about his role in the film and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch our full trailer breakdown below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video breaking down all the Easter eggs and secrets in the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, check out more of our videos below, including our Easter egg trailer breakdown for Agatha All Along, one on all the Easter eggs in X-Men ’97’s season finale, and one on all the Easter eggs in X-Men ’97 Episode 9. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app