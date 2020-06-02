Carole Baskin Now Controls ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s Zoo

The show may have ended months ago, but the saga of Netflix’s Tiger King continues. The latest surreal development comes via CNN, who report that Carole Baskin has been awarded the zoo formerly controlled by her perpetual rival Joe Exotic.

The current owners must “vacate the Zoo Land premises within 120 days” of the court order, and remove all the animals from the land:

An Oklahoma judge ruled in favor of Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation Monday in its lawsuit against the Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC, (GWDC). The latter company once was owned by Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage. The order gives Baskin control of about 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, that is home to an animal park with an array of big cats.

The current owner, also featured in Tiger King, is Jeff Lowe, whose attorney told CNN that the judgment was “not unexpected” and that Lowe is already working on opening a new Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

As chronicled in Tiger King, Exotic and Baskin engaged in a long-simmering feud that nearly turned violent; Exotic is current serving a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of animal abuse and attempted murder for hire. Released at the start of the coronavirus quarantine, Tiger King became a binge-watch phenomenon on Netflix, with a fictional version starring Nicolas Cage and a sequel episode still on the way. At least they’ll have stuff to talk about in it.