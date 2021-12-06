Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Is the MCU’s Daredevil

One of the top 60 most persistent rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home is that Charlie Cox will appear somewhere in the movie as Daredevil. Cox, of course, starred as Marvel’s Man Without Fear for three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil series, plus one season of The Defenders.

When these Netflix shows were first announced, part of the pitch was they were supposed to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But apart from a few references to the Battle of New York, the shows seemed to exist totally separate from the rest of the MCU. Characters from the movies never crossed over to the Netflix shows. And the Defenders didn’t even show up in the big final battle of Avengers: Endgame. Then all the Netflix series came to an end as Marvel consolidated its TV production under Kevin Feige and began making television series for Disney+. Eventually, it started to feel like Marvel had retconned Daredevil and the rest of Marvel Netflix out of the MCU.

But now there are all these rumors about the return of some of these characters. All signs point to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin showing up on Hawkeye. And then there’s all this talk about Cox in Spider-Man. Some fans speculated they saw him briefly in the film’s first trailer, which seems very unlikely. But then CinemaBlend asked Feige whether Cox might hang on to his role as Daredevil even though Netflix’s MCU is kaput. And he essentially confirmed that Cox will return as the character. Here was his quote:

If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.

So at first Feige qualifies everything with an if, which suggests that it might happen, or it might not. But then he says where and how and when remains to be seen — implying that while he won’t say exactly what’s going to happen, he probably does have Cox penciled in for a return as Daredevil, either in No Way Home or in something else.

If Kingpin is in Hawkeye (and while I have no inside information, I strongly suspect he is for all the reasons laid out in some of our videos on the show) then that opens the door for all those Marvel Netflix characters to return. And you can’t have a Kingpin without a Daredevil, and vice versa. So if D’Onofrio shows up in the next couple of weeks, I think it’s just a matter of time at that point before Charlie Cox starts chasing him around Hell’s Kitchen again.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17.

