Charlie Kaufman Heads to Netflix With ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ Trailer

Just what you need in these dark times: A new Charlie Kaufman movie about death on Netflix!

The subject matter doesn’t exactly look chipper but I’m Thinking of Ending Things does look like it could be mighty good — and, yes, very Kaufmanesque. Jessie Buckley stars as a woman on a road trip who begins seeing some very strange things. Based on the trailer, it seems like there is some play with time similar to what Kaufman did in Synecdoche, New York.

Watch the trailer right here:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS is directed and written by Academy Award winner Charlie Kaufman (ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND). Inspired by Iain Reid's bestselling namesake novel.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things will premiere on Netflix on September 4. And yes, that is the same weekend that Tenet is supposed to open in some U.S. theaters, and Mulan premieres on Disney+ — all a few days after Bill & Ted Face the Music debuts as well. That is going to be some week for movies.