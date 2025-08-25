Chris Columbus directed the first two films in the generation-defining Harry Potter movie franchise, as well as produced the third movie, but he’s got no interest in working on HBO’s forthcoming reboot TV series.

“No, I’ve done it, you saw my version. There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter,” the filmmaker recently told Variety when asked if he’d like to be involved in the new TV show about Harry, Hermione, Ron, and co.

Still, while Columbus has no desire to be involved, he isn’t against the HBO show. In fact, he’s looking forward to it, especially as it could provide an opportunity to dive into more of Harry Potter’s story without the limitations of a movie run-time.

“The great thing about it is that with the first and second and third book, we wanted to do it all. We wanted to bring all of that onto the screen, and we didn’t have the opportunity,” he explained, referencing a handful of story lines and character development that never made it into his films due to time constraints.

“We could never get that incredible scene [about Harry and Hermione drinking poisons] into the film, and I’m sure it’ll be in the HBO series. So for me, it’s an opportunity to bring all those scenes to life,” Columbus added.

As for the world of Harry Potter in the wake of author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic statements in recent years, the director said he thinks it’s “sad” to see the beloved franchise’s legacy be impacted by controversy.

“I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art, I think that’s important to do. It’s unfortunate, what’s happened. I certainly don’t agree with what she’s talking about. But it’s just sad, it’s very sad,” Columbus shared.

Columbus directed and executive produced the first two films in the massive Harry Potter film franchise: 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. He also helped co-produce the third film, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

The filmmaker, who wrote ’80s classics The Goonies and Gremlins, as well as directed iconic ’90s films such as Home Alone, Stepmom, and Mrs. Doubtfire, is known for his warm, often cozy film-making style and sentimental take on storytelling.

HBO’s TV series Harry Potter, based on the book series of the same name, is slated to premiere sometime in 2027 with an eight-episode debut season. The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, alongside John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost, and more.

