‘Cheaper By the Dozen’ Remake Comes to Disney+ With First Trailer

One of the more inexplicably durable movie plots has to be comedies about inordinately large families. Such domestic romps have been a staple of cinema for over half a century, with a new iteration of the concept at least once every decade or so. And look at the time! It’s been about 15 years since the last couple films about enormous families, which means we are way overdue for another. Would you believe this couple has a lot of kids, and it’s chaos, but they love them all so very much?

Well, they do. This is the new version of Cheaper By the Dozen, loosely based on an autobiographical novel from the 1940s about a family with 12 children that’s already been adapted to films twice before. In 1950 the concept was a hit with Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy as the parents of an enormous brood. Then in 2003, it was remade with Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt into an inexplicable smash; the movie grossed almost $200 million against a $40 million budget.

This latest Cheaper By the Dozen stars Gabreille Union and Zach Braff as the Bakers, a blended family with 10 kids. (Down from 12 kids in the earlier versions; budget cuts are hitting everyone, I guess.) The film is coming to Disney+ next month; here is the trailer:

And here is the film’s official synopsis:

The funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

Cheaper By the Dozen premieres on Disney+ on March 18. The 2003 Cheaper By the Dozen — and its 2005 sequel, Cheaper By the Dozen 2 — are both currently available on Disney+ as well.

