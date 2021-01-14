For the first time since Avengers: Endgame, the Russo brothers have directed a new movie. It’s called Cherry and it starts their old Spider-Man, Tom Holland, as an Iraq War veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder who turns to bank robbing. The movie looks to span several years in Cherry’s life, chronicling his time before, during, and after his tour of Iraq as an Army medic.

Here’s the film’s full trailer:

The film’s official synopsis:

“Cherry” follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, “Cherry” features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, “Cherry” is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

Cherry will premiere in select theaters on February 26 and globally on Apple TV+ March 12, 2021. (Yes, Apple made a Cherry. Hopefully it’s not a lemon.)