‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Halts Filming as Tom Holland Is Hospitalized for Head Injury

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has paused production after lead star Tom Holland reportedly sustained a head injury during a stunt gone wrong on set.

Deadline reports the actor, who plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the sequel to 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, was briefly hospitalized and treated for a “mild concussion” Friday (September 10).

The film’s set in Glasgow, Scotland, was temporarily shut down amid the actor’s medical treatment, but a source told the outlet that Holland plans to return to filming in just a few days after he takes a short break “out of precaution.”

U.K. tabloid The Sun reports Holland sustained the head injury while filming a stunt which resulted in him falling on set.

It’s also believed a stunt actor sustained an injury and was taken to the hospital as well.

Meanwhile, Holland was back on his feet by Saturday (September 20) when he hosted a Posh Pub Quiz charity event at Christie’s auction house in London alongside his fiancée and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya.

The event was in partnership with Holland’s charity, The Brothers Trust, which he runs with his siblings Sam, Harry, and Paddy.

Production on Brand New Day officially began in early August with location filming in Glasgow and sound stage filming at Pinewood Studios in the U.K.

In March, Holland teased Brand New Day will be a “fresh start” for Peter Parker, as well as for fans of Spider-Man.

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity to save the people that he loves most in the world. So, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’ve been allowed to say, and I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers,” the actor revealed at Cinema-Con.

Directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

