A day after HBO shared the first image of the star of the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, they’ve debuted the first look at the show’s new version of Hagrid, the beloved Hogwarts groundskeeper and trusted mentor to Harry Potter and his Gryffindor buddies.

The new Hagrid is played by Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost. In the original Harry Potter film franchise, Hagrid was portrayed by Robbie Coltrane.

You can see the full image of Frost as Hagrid in costume below.

HBO HBO loading...

READ MORE: We Tried Every Kind of Butterbeer-Flavored Snack

Earlier this week, HBO also announced another round of casting for the show, including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. They previously introduced Dominic McLaughlin as the new Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as the new Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as the new Ron Weasley. The cast also includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, and Nick Frost as Hogwarts groundskeeper Hagrid.

Per HBO, the new Harry Potter show “will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. Each season will bring Harry Potter to new and existing audiences, streaming exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available, including in upcoming launch markets Germany, Italy and the UK. The original classic films will remain available to watch around the world.”

The Harry Potter TV series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max (assuming HBO Max is still called HBO Max at that point) in 2027.

Get our free mobile app