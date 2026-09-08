Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series.

READ MORE: Iconic Movie Lines That Weren’t in the Original Script

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the new season of The Office spinoff The Paper, the final season of Colin From Accounts, and a bunch of new stuff on Netflix, including a drama about rowing and an adult animated series about squabbling siblings.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

The Paper

The Office spinoff returns to streaming with a new season of episodes about the inner workings of an Ohio newspaper. Per Peacock, on this season “Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) searches for a journalistic crusade while he and Mare (Chelsea Frei) try to figure out their attraction, Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) struggles to find her place, and the staff gradually mature as reporters.”

Where to watch The Paper: All of Season 2 premieres on September 9 on Peacock.

Colin From Accounts

This Australian series from husband and wife stars and creators Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer has been an international hit since its debut in 2022, and follows a couple who meet after one of them accidentally strikes a dog with their car. Per Paramount+, the final season “reveals the aftermath of the ill-fated proposal, but while Gordon (Brammall) and Ashley (Dyer) are determined to move on from past embarrassments, they can’t seem to shake their collective baggage.”

Where to watch Colin From Accounts: All of the third and final season episodes premiere on September 10 on Paramount+.

Made in Korea

This South Korean crime thriller exclusive to Hulu follows a secret agent who moonlights as a smuggler. Per Hulu, on this season “Baek Kitae’s (Hyun Bin) rise in the KCIA has brought him closer to power, but also the attention of a formidable rival with influence of their own. As political ambitions escalate, a dangerous struggle for control threatens to unravel eveything he’s built.”

Where to watch Made in Korea: Season 2 premieres on September 9 on Hulu.

Dang!

This animated series featuring the voices of Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu and Andrew Law is, per Netflix, about “a brother and sister duo whose fun, messy lives in New York City are interrupted when their worst nightmare comes true: their high-achieving older sister shows up and wants to hang out with them.”

Where to watch Dang!: The series is now streaming on Netflix.

Crew Girl

This new Netflix drama is set in the world of high school rowing. Star Miku Martineau told Tudum “You can expect a lot of drama, a lot of abs, a lot of rowing.” Duly noted.

Where to watch Crew Girl: The series premieres on Netflix on September 10.