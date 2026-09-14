Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series.

READ MORE: Iconic Movie Lines That Weren’t in the Original Script

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the new season MobLand and Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, or you can dive into the story of Lizzie Bordon or join the world of The Traitors.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s anthology series about famous killers has already tackled Jeffrey Dahmer, the Menendez brothers and Ed Gein. This time it’s Lizzie Borden’s turn, with the title character played by Ella Beatty who told Tudum the show “is exploring a legacy of female rage and reaction to the set of circumstances that they are presented with.”

Where to watch Monster: The Lzzie Borden Story: Premieres on September 17 on Netflix.

MobLand

The hit crime series returns for a second season this week where, per Paramount+, “the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable ‘fixer,’ must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify.”

Where to watch MobLand: Season 2 premieres on September 18 on Paramount+..

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

While the main Stranger Things series has concluded, Netflix is not going to let that valuable IP go anytime soon. This spinoff series is set between the second and third seasons of Stranger Things and features colorful (but spooky animation).

Where to watch Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 2 premieres on September 17 on Netflix.

JAŸ-Z in 8

Per HBO, this is “an 8-part documentary series featuring JAŸ-Z in conversation with Rick Rubin, premieres this fall on HBO Max.” (And yes, in case you missed it, JAŸ-Z has an umlaut now. Umlaut it up.)

Where to watch JAŸ-Z in 8: Premieres on September 18 on HBO Max.

The Traitors: New Blood

What’s the difference between The Traitors and this new season of the show which is called The Traitors: New Blood? Where the main series typically features celebrities competing for prize money, the cast of New Blood are ordinary people with no TV experience. So we’ll finally get to learn who makes better liars: Celebrities or normal people?

Where to watch The Traitors: New Blood: Premieres on September 18 on Peacock.