Forever on the hunt for compelling sports doc material, Netflix is now making a four-part film on famed (but controversial) boxer Mike Tyson. The miniseries premieres on the streaming service next month.

It’s directed by Floyd Russ, who’s directed several other docs for Netflix, including their Untold episode on the “Malice at the Palace” (which was really good — if you are a sports doc fan, that’s one that’s worth checking out) plus films on O.J. Simpson and the Boston Marathon bombing.

You can watch the first trailer for Tyson below:

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Tyson is no stranger to biographical films. He previously the subject of the 2008 documentary feature Tyson by filmmaker James Toback. He also turned his one-man show on Broadway into an HBO Special, Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth, which was directed by Spike Lee.

There was also a TV movie about him also called Tyson, where he was played by Michael Jai White. But that film’s now more than 30 years old.

Here is the doc’s official synopsis, per Netflix:

TYSON is a gripping four-part documentary series exploring the explosive life of Mike Tyson—one of the most feared and fascinating figures in sports history. From his chaotic upbringing in Brooklyn to global superstardom, it traces his meteoric rise as the youngest heavyweight champion ever. But beyond the glory lies a turbulent story of fame, influence, and controversy that nearly destroyed him. With raw honesty, Tyson confronts the choices, pressures, and personal cost behind his legacy. Unfiltered and deeply personal, TYSON is a powerful portrait of greatness, fall, and redemption.

Netflix’s Tyson is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 13.

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