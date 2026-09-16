New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can travel back to the time of dinosaurs in The End of Oak Street or learn about the potential end of every street in The AI Doc. You can watch the origin of Anthony Bourdain, or watch a home birth gone very wrong in Goody Goody.

If these titles don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here. Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

The End of Oak Street

In this Amblin-y throwback, a family (including Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor) find their entire neighborhood tossed back through time into the prehistoric period, where they are summarily hunted by dinosaurs. It’s another extremely satisfying suburban thriller from David Robert Mitchell, the director of It Follows.

Where to watch The End of Oak Street: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist

Netflix certainly lucked out with the timing here, as they’ve got the recent artificial intelligence documentary The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apolcaloptimist premiering right as that subject is dominating the news cycle. The film, per Focus Features, is about “a father-to-be [who] tries to figure out what is happening with all this AI insanity.”

Where to watch The AI Doc: Netflix.

It Ends

In this inventive indie horror film, per Neon, “a group of recent grads head out on a late night drive for grub, hoping to enjoy one final hangout before their paths diverge. Instead, they accidentally turn on to a never-ending, twolane hellscape surrounded by untold horrors and cosmic forces beyond their understanding.” How will they get off this road trip to nowhere?

Where to watch It Ends: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

Tony

In Matt Johnson’s Tony, viewers meet Anthony Bourdain (Dominic Sessa) long before he became a best-selling author and beloved TV host. This Tony is a total screw-up, not to mention a horny jerk. How did that guy become a culinary icon? The film shows Bourdain’s transformation during a momentous summer in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Where to watch Tony: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

Goody Goody

It’s Halloween season, so it’s the best time of year to sign up for the horror streaming service Shudder, which includes tons of older horror classics plus a bunch of their own original contest. This week they’ve got Goody Goody which, per Shudder, is about “expecting parents and their midwife [who] begin to realize something may be horribly wrong” during a home birth. Sounds extremely upsetting and gross. Happy Halloween!

Where to watch Goody Goody: Shudder, starting on September 18.