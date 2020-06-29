Colin Kaepernick Scripted Series Is Officially Coming to Netflix

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay are working on a scripted series for Netflix, according to Variety. The six-episode series, currently titled "Colin in Black and White," will follow Kaepernick's high school years, as he grows up a young black man adopted by a white family.

The show will also explore Kaepernick's journey to football stardom and his path toward civil rights advocacy. Kaepernick will narrate the series as well as serve as an executive producer. DuVernay will be collaborating with writer Michael Starrbury, both of whom worked on the Netflix limited series When They See Us.

The former 49ers player drew global attention in 2016 after he began kneeling during the national anthem before games. The simple gesture was in protest of America's police brutality. In light of recent events in the country, Kaepernick's story has become more relevant than ever. Said DuVernay to Variety, "With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally. Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience."

DuVernay tackled systemic race issues in her 2016 documentary 13th on Netflix, which she directed, produced, and co-wrote. The film was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards. 13th has had a resurgence in viewership amidst the protests following the death of George Floyd by the hands of the police.

There's no news yet on when we can expect the Kaepernick series to hit Netflix. As production is barely beginning to start up again due to coronavirus concerns, it might be a while. Still, with a solid creative team, it looks like it's going to be worth the wait.