Let’s say you want to see Avengers: Infinity War later this month, but you haven’t kept up with every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. You caught the Iron Mans and both of the Avengers, and you saw most of Captain America: Civil War on cable. Then what? Thor? Ant-Man? Doctor Strange? Two additional Thor movies?!? There’s 18 of these! You don’t have time to watch all of them before April 27!

Now you don’t have to. Luckily, the staff of ScreenCrush have no lives whatsoever. They’ve watched them all (multiple times!) and then assembled the video above, which condenses all 18 Marvel Studios movies into a fun and informative 15 minutes. Learn the origin of the Avengers, find out who’s got all of those darn Infinity Stones, and get the scoop on Thor’s weird hot tub visions. (They’re super important.) We shouldn’t have to say this, but yes there are major SPOILERS for all these movies too.

If you enjoyed our complete Marvel recap video, check out the ones we’ve got below about the Infinity War trailer, how Civil War defeated Batman v Superman, and the latest video in our series all about the Infinity Stones, which covers the Time Stone in Doctor Strange. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes.

Gallery - The 10 Biggest Marvel Movie Plot Holes: