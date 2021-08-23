Netflix Unveils ‘Cowboy Bebop’ First Images and Release Date

Well, this looks interesting.

Netflix just unveiled the first eight images of Cowboy Bebop, their highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of the iconic anime series. They show stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda transformed into Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine. The pictures definitely evoke the look of the old series. Take a look below.

The new Cowboy Bebop was developed by Andre Nemec and Jeff Pinkner. Nemec previously worked on shows like Life on Mars and co-wrote films like Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol and the Michael Bay Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Pinkner was a showrunner on Fringe and also worked on Alias, Lost, and Zoo, in addition to writing The Dark Tower film, Venom, and the recent Jumanji sequels.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

Cowboy Bebop premieres on Netflix on November 19. The first season is expected to include ten hourlong episodes. The director of the original anime series, Shinichirō Watanabe, works as a consultant on the show, while composer Yoko Kanno returned to write the score for the live-action adaptation as well.

