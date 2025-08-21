The Most Ridiculous Food Inspired By Movies

We have a tag page here at ScreenCrush that really sums up the state of my career.

It’s called “Matt Singer Is Stupid.”

I agreed to eat a bunch of silly food inspired by a movie for an article one time (one freakin’ time!), and before I knew it, eating weird film and television tie-in menus became one of the defining parts of my job. For ten years and counting, anytime the mad scientists in a fast casual restaurant test kitchen ask “Hey, do you think people would eat green pancakes?” I answer the call with a resounding “Unfortunately, yes.”

The whole phenomenon has gotten totally out of control — and, regrettably, out of my hands. These articles now generate so much traffic that I can’t stop. I will have to eat Wednesday mystery nugget dip and Elf maple syrup Goldfish until I drop dead mid-blog post.

As the years have steadily dragged on and my cholesterol level has steadily risen, I’ve gotten more questions about the worst and weirdest things I have eaten during my sojourn through this gastrocinematic universe. And if there’s one thing I do well — as evidenced by the post in the “Matt Singer Is Stupid” tag page where I ate expired Avatar Frosted Flakes I found at a dollar store — it’s give the people what they want.

So here, at long last, is a quasi-definitive ranking of the 20 most absurd, outlandish, and outrageous foods inspired by movies to date. For maximum effect, I recommend you read it while listening to Sarah McLachlan’s “I Will Remember You.” That’s what I hear through the screaming inside my head as I look back at these photos, most of which I took myself. I cannot believe I put these things inside my body.

The Most Ridiculous Movie Tie-In Food Ever Made

