‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Trailer: Welcome Back, Larry

If you could only have one photograph to sum up the totality of Larry David, I think the picture above would do a pretty good job. The expression, the posture, that’s Larry in a nutshell right there. You can practically hear the frustration leaping off the scream.

It comes from the Season 11 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is finally back for a new batch of episodes featuring David, Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis. Guest stars this year include Jon Hamm Vince Vaughn, Patton Oswalt, Bill Hader, Tracey Ullman, Lucy Liu, Rob Morrow, Seth Rogen, and Albert Brooks.

You’ll see most of them in the trailer; watch it below:

Here is the show’s official synopsis in case you have somehow never encountered Curb Your Enthusiasm in the 20 years it has been on the air:

The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 premieres on October 24 on HBO Max. The premiere airs at 10:40 PM; subsequent episodes will debut at 10:30 PM on Sundays. Having a show return at a weird time so you accidentally don’t get the whole thing on your DVR sounds like a great Curb plot, come to think of it.

