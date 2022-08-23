HBO Renews ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ For Season 12

Larry David already teased that it was coming, but now it’s official: HBO has ordered a 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The show has been on the air since 2001. For sake of comparison, Seinfeld only lasted for nine seasons in nine years. (Curb has produced many fewer episodes than Seinfeld over that time, although the gap is closing.)

The press release from HBO didn’t specify how many new episodes we’re getting, but a Curb season typically runs for 10 episodes. In announcing the news, HBO also released this incredible quote from Larry David about the “honor” of playing Larry David on the show:

Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.

The previous season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premiered in the fall of 2021. One of the show’s producers recently revealed in an interview that when initially planned, that batch of episodes ended with the death of the fictional Larry David. The season’s overarching plot saw Larry trying to get out of building a fence around his pool after a burglar drowned in it. The end of the show — and fictional Larry’s entire life! — would have seen him falling into a pool with no fence around it and then drowning as well.

They actually shot this ending, but then David relented and decided “I’m not ready to die.” Sure enough, here comes Season 12. Still, it would be spectacular if the show’s final season, whenever it comes, ended with Larry’s ironic death caused by his own stubbornness and stupidity. That feels like the only appropriate ending to his story.

