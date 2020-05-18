‘Da 5 Bloods’ Trailer: Spike Lee Heads to Vietnam, And Netflix

Spike Lee’s latest film is a Netflix joint — thankfully, since if Da 5 Bloods had been made by a traditional studio, we might be stuck waiting months or years to see it because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Lee’s newest movie is coming to Netflix right on schedule, and the first trailer arrived online today. It looks great.

Da 5 Bloods is Lee’s look at the Vietnam War and its impact on American society, filtered through the experiences of four African American vets who return to Vietnam decades after the conflict to search for a treasure they buried during the war. It sounds like vintage Spike Lee, blending complex characters, a suspenseful story, and timely themes. And the trailer is terrific, all set to “Time Has Come Today” by the Chambers Brothers. Watch it right here:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Da 5 Bloods premieres on Netflix on June 12.