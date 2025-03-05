‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Every Easter Egg in the Premiere

Netflix’s Daredevil was part of a whole interconnected mini-universe within the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Marvel series. It eventually expanded to include Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders. None of those other characters appear in the series premiere of the new Daredevil: Born Again show on Disney+. But if you’re paying attention, you will catch one or two direct nods to those heroes — and to a certain Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler as well. Are we going to see some or all of these characters return in Born Again Season 2?

That’s just one of the big Marvel Easter eggs, hidden references, and little things you might have missed on the first two (surprisingly great) episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. In our latest Marvel video, we’ll break them all down for you. We’ll point out all the connections to the original Netflix Daredevil show, including the clever use of that series’ musical score, we’ll explain the origin of White Tiger, who is going to be very important to this series, and we’ll point out the symbolic meaning of that opening credits scene with its crumbling statues giving way to a new version of the Man Without Fear.

Watch our full Born Again Easter egg video below:

