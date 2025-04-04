Here at ScreenCrush we’ve really enjoyed a lot of the first season of Daredevil: Born Again so far. But Episode 7, “Art for Art’s Sake,” felt like a turning point for the series, and not necessarily a good one. (We’re going to get into SPOILERS here, so if you haven’t watched the episode yet, you might want to go do that first.)

All season, Born Again has been building up Muse as this major new villain in Marvel’s version of New York City. Yet in this episode, he’s quickly and relatively easily killed. It all felt really anticlimactic, and it spoke to how, despite some very strong performances and atmosphere, this season of Daredevil has also been a little confused at times, with scenes shot from the original production not always matching the tone of things that part of the much-publicized reshoots after Marvel replaced the series’ original showrunners.

In our latest Daredevil video, our ScreenCrush staff will discuss Episode 7, the big Muse twist, and the huge problem that the show’s supporting cast (or lack thereof) has created heading into the season finale. Watch it below:

