The following post contains SPOILERS for the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again.

Some plot lines were resolved in the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again, some were left dangling, and a few new stories were added to the mix. We now know the full story behind Foggy Nelson’s murder, and the real reason why Wilson Fisk ran for Mayor of New York City. We also know a lot more than we ever knew about the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, and we seem to be gearing up for a major battle between the Kingpin and Daredevil in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

That’s the subject of our latest Daredevil video. We’ll discuss what that ending of Season 1 means, and what it tells us about the already in-the-works Season 2 of the Disney+ show. Watch our full analysis below:

