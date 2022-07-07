Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Will Appear on ‘Echo’

Daredevil is ready to fully rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Charlie Cox made a brief cameo as lawyer Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin turned out to be the surprise villain in Disney+’s Hawkeye, it seemed like a matter of time before both characters became more central to the MCU. And sure enough, The Hollywood Reporter says both will soon appear on the upcoming Echo TV series starring Alaqua Cox. The show is in production now.

Their report claims both Cox and D’Onofrio have “joined the series” and that on the show there will be a “plotline in which Daredevil, whose alter ego is blind attorney Matt Murdoch, is searching out a former ally.” They speculate (but do not confirm) that could be Jessica Jones, the character played by Kristen Ritter who appeared alongside Daredevil as a member of The Defenders.

In Marvel Comics, Daredevil and Echo have a long complicated history, of both the crime-fighting and romantic varieties. So we’ll see how much of that plays into their interactions on the show.

Marvel reacquired the rights to their Netflix TV series — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Defenders, plus Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher – recently, and added them to their library on Disney+. These Netflix shows were always technically part of the MCU, but until Cox popped up in No Way Home and Kingpin appeared in Hawkeye there was almost zero crossover between the Netflix shows and the rest of Marvel’s movies and shows. They didn’t even appear at the end of Avengers: Endgame, when basically every single Marvel hero in existence got at least a brief cameo.

At that point, some fans speculated the whole Marvel Netflix library had been quietly removed from continuity. Clearly, that is no longer the case. And if Daredevil and Kingpin pop up in Echo, that could be a prelude to them getting their own TV series on Disney+.

Echo will premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

