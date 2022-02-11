Charlie Cox Hints At Future Daredevil MCU Appearances

Charlie Cox is up for more MCU appearances as Daredevil following his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. After appearing in the since-cancelled 2018 Netflix series Daredevil, Cox’s Matt Murdock joined the likes of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire in No Way Home’s stacked cast.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cox revealed that while he’s completely comfortable playing the character, he still got jitters on the day of filming. “I played the character almost every day for four years. I feel like his essence is deep within me now,” said Cox. “I didn’t worry too much about it, but I was still pretty nervous on the day, which I haven’t been for a while.”

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix before being cancelled, despite the passionate fan base that had grown around it. No Way Home was something of a second chance for Cox, who could finally bring his character into the MCU in a more meaningful way. According to Cox, he might not be done. Now that his Daredevil co-star Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin has been introduced in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, there's a good chance both actors could have more screen time in the MCU.

“Look, I don’t have any idea what anyone’s plans are at this stage, but I presume there’s more for us to do,” Cox teases. “I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor. We have to start every conversation with, ‘What do you know?’ because you have to be careful. It’s really exciting.”