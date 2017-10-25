‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Confirms Kingpin’s Return, New Showrunner

The man without fear’s most iconic adversary will finally return to Hell’s Kitchen. A new post from Daredevil social media confirms that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will return for the coming third season, having sat out The Defenders.

The third season of Marvel’s Netflix Daredevil was previously said to start filming in October, so it stands to reason we’d hear casting announcements about now. As such, the Daredevil Twitter account shared a cryptic GIF of D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk with the caption “he rises,” while Marvel followed up to confirm the character would be back in Season 3:

Not only that, but Charlie Cox, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will all return for Season 3, which has Man in the High Castle alum Erik Oleson taking over as showrunner and executive producer. Oleson replaces Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez after their move from Daredevil Season 2 to The Defenders, while Petrie and Ramirez took over for Pacific Rim: Uprising director Steven DeKnight.

It’s also worth remembering that Vincent D’Onofrio previously claimed to know where Kingpin’s next appearance might take place, though he wasn’t entirely certain if he’d shoot in 2017. Charlie Cox said in 2016 that he’d want the character back for Season 3, which The Defenders’ final shot seemingly implied would follow the Kingpin-centric “Born Again” arc.

It remains to be seen whether Daredevil Season 3 will premiere in 2018 after Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, but stay tuned for the latest in the meantime.