David Fincher Has an Exclusive Deal With Netflix

If you’re a fan of David Fincher, you’re going to need a Netflix subscription to follow his career for a while.

Fincher told the French magazine Premiere (via The Playlist) that he has an “exclusivity deal” with the streaming service for “another four years.” Fincher’s latest movie, Mank, was made for Netflix. Fincher’s previous project was producing (and directing seven of) of the Netflix crime series Mindhunter, which ran for two seasons.

Fincher has already said more episodes of the series are extremely unlikely, but he gave little indication of what he plans to do with the remaining four years on his deal:

Depending on ‘Mank’s’ reception, I’ll either go see them sheepishly asking them what I can do to redeem myself or take the attitude of the arrogant asshole who’ll require making other films in black and white. [Laughs] No, I’m here to deliver them ‘content’ — whatever it means— likely to bring them spectators, in my small sphere of influence.

According to The Playlist, Fincher’s deal is an extremely lucrative one (they say sources tell them it’s worth “over nine-figures”). So there’s at least one very exciting development here: The odds that we’re going to see something new — or perhaps even multiple somethings — from Fincher in the next four years is very high. In the meantime, Mank is getting a limited release in some theaters this Friday. It premieres on Netflix on December 4. At the moment, Netflix also holds the streaming rights to several of Fincher’s best movies: The Social Network and Zodiac.