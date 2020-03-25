I saw David Harbour’s Hellboy. It wasn’t very good. It was definitely a step down from both of the previous Hellboy movies directed by Guillermo Del Toro. But I wouldn’t necessarily say those films are the reason the new reboot was bad. It was bad because it was bad.

Harbour himself, though, thinks the two things are not necessarily unconnected. On his Instagram account (via ScreenRant) Harbour said that his version of the character didn’t work because “people didn’t want us to make the movie” they made. He continued...

Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman created this iconic thing that we thought could be reinvented and then they certainly - the loudness of the internet was like, ‘We do not want you to touch this.’ And then we made a movie that I think is fun and I think had its problems but was a fun movie and then people were just very very against it.

Speaking from experience as someone who saw all three of these films, and liked the first two (and loved The Golden Army) but strongly disliked the reboot, I was not opposed to someone making a new version of the character. And I thought Harbour made a pretty good Hellboy. “He’s a believable otherworldly creature,” I wrote. “Del Toro could have done something with Harbour’s Hellboy.”

The issues were more about what the director, Neil Marshall did — or didn’t do — with the character. But if you missed the movie in theaters (and clearly a lot of people did, it only grossed about $45 million worldwide), you can catch up with at home now and decide for yourself.