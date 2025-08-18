Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Sets Premiere Date

Guillermo del Toro has spent years trying to make his own adaptation of Mary Shelley‘s Frankenstein. In fact, as he tells it, it’s his dream film project.

“This has been, for me, the culmination of a journey that has occupied most of my life,” he said at an event for his Frankenstein a few months ago. “I first read Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as a kid and saw [star of the 1931 adaptation] Boris Karloff in, what became for me, an almost religious state. Monsters have become my personal belief system.”

“I wanted to make this film before even I had a camera, and I’ve been actively pursuing it now for 25 years,” del Toro added.

Netflix was the company that finally gave del Toro the money to make his Frankenstein, and today they announced when they’re putting the film into theaters and onto their streaming service. This version of the classic gothic horror tale stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, with Jacob Elordi as his monster and Mia Goth as Frankenstein’s fiancé.

Netflix also debuted two new posters for the film today as well. One for Oscar Isaac’s Frankenstein...

...and one for Jacob Elordi’s monster.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein premieres on theaters on October 17. It then debuts on Netflix on November 7.

