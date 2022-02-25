Why Ben Affleck Might Have Been the Best Batman

We’re on the verge of getting a brand new movie Batman, played by Robert Pattinson. He inherits the role from Ben Affleck, who will appear one more time as the Dark Knight in the upcoming Flash movie, but for all intents and purposes has retired from the role (and from doing big “IP movies” more generally). He did so without ever headlining his own solo Batman film — Affleck’s planned The Batman project eventually mutated into Pattinson’s film, directed by Matt Reeves, after Affleck decided he didn’t want to make his own movie as DC’s Caped Crusader.

With the Era of the Batfleck coming to an end, we look back at Affleck’s version of the character in our latest video. We explore why Affleck’s Batman might have been the most interesting version of the character to appear onscreen to date, even if the movies around him weren’t always up to snuff. We also talk about the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, some of Batfleck’s coolest highlights, and what went wrong with the Snyderverse:

If you liked this video about why Ben Affleck could have been the greatest movie Batman, check out more of our videos below, including a look at the Riddler mysteries in the latest trailer for The Batman, our breakdown of all The Batman trailer Easter eggs, and our analysis of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Batman is scheduled to open in theaters on March 4, 2022. The Flash opens on November 4, 2022.

The Batman: New Images Robert Pattinson stars in Matt Reeves’ new imagining of a “recluse rockstar” Batman at the start of his career.