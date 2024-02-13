Deadpool & Wolverine could be the hit Marvel has been looking for.

Disney is touting that the film’s first trailer, which premiered during the Super Bowl and online last weekend, has broken “global records” to become “the most viewed movie trailer of all time.” Their press release touting this information claims it had “365 million views in 24 hours.”

The release does not specify how they measured those numbers or where exactly it was viewed and how many times. As of this writing, the film’s official teaser on YouTube has been viewed 16 million times on YouTube. (Obviously there are other places people could watch the trailer, like on Facebook or Instagram.)

If Disney’s numbers are accurate, they couldn’t come at a better time for the company. Marvel’s cinematic universe is in the midst of probably its biggest downswing since it was first launched in 2008 with the original Iron Man. The most recent MCU movie, The Marvels, was the lowest-grossing film in the entire history of the franchise. Several other upcoming projects, like Thunderbolts, have been pushed back or faced significant cast changes.

Marvel also recently parted ways with Jonathan Majors, firing him after his conviction on assault and harassment charges, stemming from an incident involving his former girlfriend last year. Majors was supposed to be the centerpiece of this entire chapter of the MCU. Now the company needs to completely shift its upcoming slate’s focus.

That’s the reality of Marvel’s status prior to Deadpool & Wolverine. The film, which features the return of Hugh Jackman in the role that made him a star, and introduces he and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool to the MCU does look to have the makings of a major hit based on star power and fan curiosity alone. And these trailer view numbers back that up.

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26, 2024. It is the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie currently planned to debut in theaters this year.

