Deadpool & Wolverine is undeniably a mega-hit. It grossed over $200 million in its opening weekend in theaters, making it the biggest R-rated debut in history. Fans lined up to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to learn how the Fox X-Men Universe would conclude, and to get their hands on one of those unhinged Wolverine popcorn buckets.

But was the movie any good?

That’s the subject of our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video. In it, Ryan Arey, Colton Ogburn, and Matt Singer (me) assemble like the Avengers of nerdy YouTubers to debate Deadpool & Wolverine. Is it the best MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame? Is Deadpool actually the Marvel messiah? Was the movie wildly overrated? Is it going to restore Marvel’s reputation with casual fans? Watch the video below for our answers ... and be prepared, because we do not necessarily agree on the answers.

If you liked that video with our full spoiler video review of Deadpool & Wolverine, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs and secrets in Deadpool & Wolverine (and hoo boy, in this movie, there are a lot of them), one on the ending of Deadpool & Wolverine and what it means for the future of the MCU, and one on all the Easter eggs and secrets in the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World.

