Quentin Tarantino’s untitled Manson Family murders (Manson murder-adjacent? Murder-ish?) project has officially lined up its first big name: Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor will reunite with the Django Unchained filmmaker for his next big project, which is set in Los Angeles in the late ’60s at the time of the murders carried out by Charles Manson’s followers.

Deadline reports that DiCaprio is finalizing a deal to star in the untitled project, in which he’ll play an aging actor in what the trade describes as a “Pulp Fiction-esque” story — presumably this means the film features a few intersecting storylines. Margot Robbie is still being sought for the role of Sharon Tate, the former model and wife of director Roman Polanski, who, along with her friends, was murdered by Charles Manson’s followers.

Tarantino also remains interested in signing Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt (who appeared in the director’s Inglourious Basterds) for a pair of “meaty” leading roles.

Little else is known about the film, which is Tarantino’s ninth as both director and writer. Sony won the rights to distribute the film in a lively bidding war following Tarantino’s break from The Weinstein Company in the wake of extensive sexual assault allegations against co-founder and executive Harvey Weinstein.

The untitled project will arrive in theaters on August 9, 2019 — the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s murder.