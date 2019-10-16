Disney Will Allow ‘Deadpool’ to Remain R-Rated

The integration of the former 20th Century Fox Marvel Universe (including characters like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four) continues to go slowly. Unless something changes, it will be years before we ever see any of those characters in the MCU. The one big exception might be Deadpool, which is a big enough money maker — and separated enough from the rest of Fox’s X-Men movies, which were pretty widely disliked by the end of their run — that Disney could try to keep the franchise going without worrying too much how a violent, profane mercenary fits into the wider picture of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But the words “violent” and “profane” are also an issue, because Deadpool is very much an R-rated franchise and Disney is very much not an R-rated studio. How will they get along? According to Deadpool co-writer Paul Wernick, just fine — he told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview that while it could take a while, Marvel has “promised” that the Merc With a Mouth will not lose his edge. His exact quote:

We’re always in touch with Ryan. We’ve got several projects with him in addition to the Deadpool universe. I think the party line and truth is we’re all still figuring it out. Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the MCU a little bit as well and play in that sandbox.

No offense to Deadpool or his fans, but if he can’t say crazy stuff or be extremely violent, what do you even have in a Deadpool 3? A guy who’s vaguely edgy in something that looks like every other comic book movie. Being violent and profane is basically his superpower! You can’t take that away from him.