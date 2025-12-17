2026. It sounds like the future, doesn’t it? But it’s not. It’s now.

And here’s what you can watch now on Disney+ in January 2026: Marvel has their first live-action TV series of the year with Wonder Man, based on the longtime Avenger from Marvel Comics, played on the small screen by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Disney+ also has a new season of its Percy Jackson and the Olympians how, plus new episodes of Hey A.J.! and the kids superhero cartoon Spidey and his Amazing Friends. Plus the three classic Indiana Jones movies (plus Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) will all be added to Disney+’s library as well.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ — and to Hulu, which you can watch on Disney+ if you subscribe to both — in January:

Thursday, January 1

• Disney+: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

• Disney+: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

• Disney+: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

• Disney+: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

• Hulu: Red Eye (UK) (Season 2)

Friday, January 2

• Disney+: The Big Year

• Disney+ and Hulu: Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory - Premiere

• Disney+: Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Sunday, January 4

• Disney+: Incredible Northern Vets (Season 2) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Monday, January 5

• Hulu: Best Medicine (Fox) - Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - New Episode

Wednesday, January 7

• Hulu: Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live (2025) - Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

• Hulu: The Rookie (Season 8) (ABC) - Premiere

• Hulu: Will Trent (Season 4) (ABC) - Premiere

Thursday, January 8

• Hulu: The Masked Singer (Season 14) (Fox) - Premiere

Friday, January 9

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Tale of Silyan - Premiere

• Hulu: A Thousand Blows (Season 2) (Hulu Original) - Premiere

• Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 5) - Premiere

Saturday, January 10

• Disney+: The Artful Dodger (Season 1) (Hulu Original)

• Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) - New Episodes

Monday, January 12

• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - New Episode

• ​​​​​Disney+: Hey A.J.! - Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Pole to Pole with Will Smith - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Saturday, January 13

• Hulu: Tell Me Lies (Season 3) (Hulu Original) - Premiere

Thursday, January 15

• ​​​​​​Hulu: Fear Factor: House of Fear (Fox) - Premiere

Friday, January 16

• Disney+: Agent P, Under C: Shorts - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: Animal Control (Season 4) (Fox) - Premiere

• Hulu: Twinless (2025)

Saturday, January 17

• Disney+: America’s Funniest Home Videos (New Seasons)

• Disney+: Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) - New Episodes

Monday, January 18

• Disney+: Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) - Premiere

Tuesday, January 19

• Hulu: Hoops, Hopes & Dreams (Hulu Original) - Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - New Episode

Wednesday, January 21

• Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode

• Hulu: FX’s The Beauty - Three-Episode Premiere at 9pm ET

Thursday, January 22

• Disney+: Venom: Let There Be Carnage

• Hulu: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Friday, January 23

• Disney+: Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel - New Episodes

Monday, January 26

• Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - New Episode

• Hulu: Memory of a Killer (Fox) - Premiere

Tuesday, January 27

• Hulu: American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) - Premiere

• Hulu: Extracted (Season 2) (Fox) - Premiere

• Disney+: Wonder Man (Disney+ Original) - Premiere at 6pm PT - All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: Wicked Little Letters (2024)

Wednesday, January 28

• Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid (Season 2) - Premiere

Friday, January 30

• Hulu: Next Level Chef (Season 5) (Fox) - Premiere

• Disney+: Pupstruction Construction - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

