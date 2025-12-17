What’s New on Disney+ (and Hulu) in January 2026

2026. It sounds like the future, doesn’t it? But it’s not. It’s now.

And here’s what you can watch now on Disney+ in January 2026: Marvel has their first live-action TV series of the year with Wonder Man, based on the longtime Avenger from Marvel Comics, played on the small screen by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Disney+ also has a new season of its Percy Jackson and the Olympians how, plus new episodes of Hey A.J.! and the kids superhero cartoon Spidey and his Amazing Friends. Plus the three classic Indiana Jones movies (plus Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) will all be added to Disney+’s library as well.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ — and to Hulu, which you can watch on Disney+ if you subscribe to both — in January:

Paramount
Thursday, January 1
Disney+: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Disney+: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Disney+: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Disney+: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Hulu: Red Eye (UK) (Season 2)

Friday, January 2
Disney+: The Big Year
Disney+ and Hulu: Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory - Premiere
Disney+: Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Sunday, January 4
Disney+: Incredible Northern Vets (Season 2) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Monday, January 5
Hulu: Best Medicine (Fox) - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - New Episode

Disney
Wednesday, January 7
Hulu: Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live (2025) - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
Hulu: The Rookie (Season 8) (ABC) - Premiere
Hulu: Will Trent (Season 4) (ABC) - Premiere

Thursday, January 8
Hulu: The Masked Singer (Season 14) (Fox) - Premiere

Friday, January 9
Disney+ and Hulu: The Tale of Silyan - Premiere
Hulu: A Thousand Blows (Season 2) (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 5) - Premiere

Saturday, January 10
Disney+: The Artful Dodger (Season 1) (Hulu Original)
Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) - New Episodes

Disney
Monday, January 12
Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - New Episode
• ​​​​​Disney+: Hey A.J.! - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Hulu Original) - New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Pole to Pole with Will Smith - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Saturday, January 13
Hulu: Tell Me Lies (Season 3) (Hulu Original) - Premiere

Thursday, January 15
​​​​​​Hulu: Fear Factor: House of Fear (Fox) - Premiere

Friday, January 16
Disney+: Agent P, Under C: Shorts - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Animal Control (Season 4) (Fox) - Premiere
Hulu: Twinless (2025)

Saturday, January 17
Disney+: America’s Funniest Home Videos (New Seasons)
Disney+: Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) - New Episodes

Monday, January 18
Disney+: Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) - Premiere

Tuesday, January 19
Hulu: Hoops, Hopes & Dreams (Hulu Original) - Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - New Episode

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire"/>Sony
Wednesday, January 21
Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) - New Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Beauty - Three-Episode Premiere at 9pm ET
Thursday, January 22
Disney+: Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Hulu: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Friday, January 23
Disney+: Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel - New Episodes

Monday, January 26
Disney+ and Hulu: I AM BOXER (Hulu Original) - New Episode
Hulu: Memory of a Killer (Fox) - Premiere

Marvel
Tuesday, January 27
Hulu: American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) - Premiere
Hulu: Extracted (Season 2) (Fox) - Premiere
Disney+: Wonder Man (Disney+ Original) - Premiere at 6pm PT - All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Wicked Little Letters (2024)

Wednesday, January 28
Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid (Season 2) - Premiere

Friday, January 30
Hulu: Next Level Chef (Season 5) (Fox) - Premiere
Disney+: Pupstruction Construction - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

