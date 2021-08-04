Disney’s Star Wars Hotel Will Be Too Pricy For Many Fans

The first ever Star Wars hotel is finally ready to open in Walt Disney World next spring. The “Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser” is designed like a swanky, futuristic, Star Wars-y cruise ship. Guests “board” at a terminal in the Disney resort, then assume the guise of characters in a Star Wars adventure. The amenities of the Starcruiser includes the chance to play with the world’s first functional lightsabers.

That’s the good news. The bad news: You might have to borrow money from Jabba the Hut to afford a visit. Disney just announced details about the Starcruiser experience and, more importantly for potential guests, Starcruiser pricing. And on that front, it ain’t cheap. According to the hotel’s official website, a two-night visit will cost $4,809 for a “cabin” with two guests, and up to $5,999 for a cabin with three adults and one child.

Disney

What do you get for your money? That price includes a two-night stay, food and beverages at the hotel (but not alcoholic drinks) along with admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is home to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park. According to the site, you’ll also get to “be a part of the [Star Wars] story,” and that you can “interact” with Star Wars characters “in ways you’ve only imagined” as part of “the most immersive Star Wars story ever created.” A sample itinerary includes sabacc lessons, dinner with live music, bridge training, droid racing competitions, and training with those impressive-looking “real” lightsabers that Disney’s Imagineers created.

Here’s the trailer for the hotel. (Has a hotel had a trailer before?)

That all looks very cool. Maybe even a dream come true for a lot of Star Wars fans. I guess the question then is: Is it worth $6,000 to make a dream come true? Your personal financial situation will probably provide the answer to that question. If you’re thinking about going you can find more details about reservations at the Disney website.

The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel opens at Walt Disney World in the spring of 2022. May the Force be with your bank account.