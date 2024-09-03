How Doctor Doom Will Take Over the MCU

Now we know: Doctor Doom is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom will be the focal point of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. What we don’t know is how exactly Doom will take over the multiverse.

But we think we’ve figured it out. It all involves the most important metal in all of the MCU — which has already been teased for the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. That, of course, is adamantium. In our latest Marvel video, we’ll explain what the introduction of adamantium means to the MCU, and how a very cool Doctor Doom storyline from Marvel Comics could easily be adapted to Doomsday and Secret Wars. We’ll also explore how this storyline will likely be set up in Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts. Watch our full breakdown of this theory below:

If you liked that video on how Doctor Doom will take over the multiverse (and what it has to do with adamantium) check out more of our videos below, including why Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 worked and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania didn’t, one on who will make up the Avengers team in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and one on Marvel’s Secret Phase Six projects. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters in May of 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars follows in the summer of 2027.

