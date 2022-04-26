When the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser included a glimpse of the back of Patrick Stewart’s head, along with a bunch of ominous figures holding court over some kind of interdimensional tribunal, a lot of Marvel fans (and our own YouTube channel) predicted that the film would introduce the Illuminati to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Marvel Comics, the Illuminati is a group of some of the world’s most powerful heroes — Professor X, Iron Man, Namor, Black Bolt, Black Panther, Reed Richards and Dr Strange in its original incarnation — who band together in secret to protect their world and later to prevent invasions from other dimensions.

Predict no longer. The latest Doctor Strange teaser, which is here to remind you that the film finally opens in theaters in just 10 days, features another glimpse of that same creepy council, and what sounds like another cameo from Patrick Stewart’s voice. (In interviews, Stewart has claimed that’s a sound alike. Smooth one, Jean-Luc.) But this teaser leaves no doubt about who this group is, because Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo tells Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange “The Illuminati will see you now.”

You can see them now in the teaser below:

It’s kind of wild that this movie comes out in 10 days and we still don’t really know who the main villain is in the film. Is it Mordo? Is it the evil Dr. Strange we’ve seen in the trailers? Is it this Illuminati group?!? Just because they serve a certain role in Marvel comics doesn’t mean they’ll serve the same one in the movies — and it’s already clear just from these little teases that the group is very different from the one Marvel’s books.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere exclusively in theaters on May 6.

