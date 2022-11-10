Does ‘Wakanda Forever’ Have Post-Credits Scenes?

This post does NOT contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We’re not talking at all about what may or may not be in the movie’s post-credits scenes. We’re purely informing you whether there are any in the first place. So you’re good.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever runs 161 minutes. Not quite “forever,” but a fairly long blockbuster. You may need to use the facilities immediately after its conclusion. But of course this is a Marvel movie we are talking about, and Marvel movies almost always have a post-credits scene (or multiple ones) setting up future films and TV series. And you don’t want to miss those.

So here’s the deal. At least at the press screenings that Disney has held in recent weeks, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever contains only one (1) post-credits scene. It takes place immediately after the main closing credits; right before the long crawl of names of the hundreds of cast and crew members that worked on the film. There is not (again, at least in the version screened for critics) a second scene or teaser at the very end of the credits. The credits roll, the Marvel logo comes up, and that is it.

If you’re curious: Every single Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date has had at least one mid or post-credits scene. The only exception: Avengers: Endgame, which was treated as a more definitive conclusion to the MCU’s first three phases. (Now known as “The Infinity Saga.”) Of the seven films in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (AKA the first part of “The Multiverse Saga”), five titles have had two credits scenes — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder — while Wakanda Forever and Black Widow have had one each.

What does that mean? We have no idea. Marvel rarely explains the thinking behind these kinds of decisions. But now you’re ready to enjoy the final moments of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with confidence and minimal concern about your bladder.

