FX and Taika Waititi’s new What We Do in the Shadows is already taking Shape. Doug Jones is the latest cast member of the vampire mockumentary pilot, along with Lady Bird breakout Beanie Feldstein and two others.

Variety confirms that The Shape of Water, Star Trek: Discovery star and all-around creature expert Doug Jones has joined the new series pilot directed by original 2014 film helmer Waititi and written by Jemaine Clement. Additionally, Beanie Feldstein, Limitless star Jake McDorman and Better Call Saul alum Mark Proksch have been cast in unspecified recurring roles that “will potentially recur on the show should it get ordered to series.”

The new regular cast includes Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillen, with original writer-director-stars Waititi and Clement operating primarily behind-the-scenes. The 2014 version featured both Waititi and Clement as vampires in a New Zealand mockumentary, though it isn’t clear if the pair will appear onscreen (Clement also appears in FX’s Legion).

Also executive producing the new half-hour comedy version are The Night Of alum Scott Rudin, Flight of the Conchords’ Paul Simms and Scott Rudin Productions’ Garrett Basch and Eli Bush. Previously, Waititi was said to be developing a What We Do in the Shadows spinoff around police characters Karen and Mike, though this new FX version appears to be a straight reboot of the original concept.

The new version has only a pilot order, but watch the original trailer below and stay tuned for the latest on our new What We Do in the Shadows.