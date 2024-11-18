‘Dune: Prophecy’ Episode 1: Full Easter Egg Breakdown

While Dune: Prophecy says it’s based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, it’s really drawn much more closely from Mentats of Dune, which comes from a whole trilogy of Dune spinoff novels known as the “Schools of Dune Trilogy” that explore some of the backstory of this famous sci-fi universe.

That’s just one little bit of trivia you might not know about the new Dune TV series, but we’ve got a whole lot more. In our latest video, we’ll breakdown all the Dune Easter eggs, little details, and hidden secrets you might have missed in the Dune: Prophecy premiere. We’ll explain exactly where in the Dune timeline this show takes place, how it connects to Villeneuve’s movies, delve into the backstory about that war with artificial intelligence, and a whole lot more.

