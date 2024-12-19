‘Dune: Prophecy’ Renewed For Season 2 on Max and HBO

The prophecy has been fulfilled. At least for one more season.

HBO and Max confirmed today that they have ordered a second season of their Dune prequel TV series, Dune: Prophecy. The show’s five-episode first season is currently winding down on cable and streaming.

The series takes place 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s original Dune novel (as well as Denis Villeneuve’s two-part movie adaptation of that book) and follows the Bene Gesserit sisterhood (including characters played by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams) as they set in motion the prophecy that ultimately pays off centuries later in Dune.

The series also stars Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Mark Strong as the current Emperor. Although none of the characters from the Dune films appear (this is thousands of years prior to the movies) there are members of House Harkonnen and House Atreides, plus members of the Fremen, as well as plenty of drama around control of the universe as well as Arrakis and its all-important spice.

HBO HBO loading...

READ MORE: Josh Brolin Threatens to Quit Acting if Dune: Part Two Gets Oscar Snubbed

Initially announced as Dune: The Sisterhood, with Dune film writer Jon Spaihts involved as producer and showrunner, the series was eventually tweaked and Spaihts was replaced by Alison Schapker.

It’s still unclear whether Villeneuve will return to direct a third Dune movie based on Herbert’s novel Dune Messiah. The fact that HBO is continuing Dune: Prophecy, and thus WBD is continuing to expand this fictional universe, can only be see as a good sign that the third Dune movie may actually happen down the line.

The Season 1 finale of Dune: Prophecy premieres this Sunday night on HBO and Max.

Get our free mobile app