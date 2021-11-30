A Game of Thrones prequel series based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk & Egg is officially in development at HBO Max, with Steve Conrad (The Patriot, Perpetual Grace, LTD) at the helm as writer and executive producer.

According to Deadline, the new series will take place 90 years before the events of A Song of Fire and Ice, Martin’s novel that inspired Game of Thrones. Dunk & Egg will follow the adventures of Dunk (Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (the future king Aegon V. Taregaryen). There are three Dunk & Egg novellas total — The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight. Martin has teased future installments of Dunk and Egg’s adventures, but the status of a new novella is unknown.

Dunk & Egg is one of several Game of Thrones prequel series in development at HBO. In 2022, we'll get to watch House of the Dragon, a show which is set during the Targaryen civil war some 300 years before Game of Thrones takes place. House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Conrad's additional feature writing credits include The Weather Man, The Pursuit of Happyness, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. He is also the writer and director of the neo-noir stop motion animated series Ultra City Smiths, which premiered on AMC+ in July of 2021 and debuted on AMC’s cable channel later that September.

